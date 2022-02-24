NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. NuVasive updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.05-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NUVA opened at $51.25 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.49, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33. NuVasive has a 12-month low of $45.45 and a 12-month high of $72.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUVA shares. reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NuVasive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of NuVasive by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,149,637 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 698,360 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in NuVasive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,878,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,696 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in NuVasive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NuVasive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical device company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

