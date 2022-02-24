NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.24.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 7.3% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 58,665 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $84,723,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 29,354 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,524,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,615 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $6.27 on Thursday, reaching $191.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,207,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $239.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 14.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

