Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.44. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 365.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth $57,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 71.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 21.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe.

