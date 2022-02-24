Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,201,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,595 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 56.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 40.79%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $257,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 639,200 shares of company stock worth $4,809,705. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Oaktree Specialty Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.