Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

OAS traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $125.80. The stock had a trading volume of 312,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,997. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

About Oasis Petroleum (Get Rating)

Oasis Petroleum, Inc is an independent exploration and production company with quality and sustainable long-lived assets in the Williston and Delaware Basins. The Company is uniquely positioned with a best-in-class balance sheet and is focused on rigorous capital discipline and generating free cash flow by operating efficiently, safely and responsibly to develop its unconventional onshore oil-rich resources in the continental United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.