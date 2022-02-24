Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Acquires £9,950.90 in Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Julie Southern bought 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,318 ($17.92) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,533.12).

Shares of OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,326 ($18.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,491.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,686.76. Ocado Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.51) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,336 ($31.77). The firm has a market cap of £9.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.91.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,990 ($27.06) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,430.91 ($33.06).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

