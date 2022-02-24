Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Trading 6.2% Higher

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as 4.10 and last traded at 4.10. Approximately 8,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 585,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 10.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 4.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. LL Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $641,600,000. Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in Offerpad by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,237,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,120,000 after purchasing an additional 923,143 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Offerpad in the 4th quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Ulysses Management LLC boosted its position in Offerpad by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 3,335,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after buying an additional 189,066 shares during the last quarter.

Offerpad Company Profile (NYSE:OPAD)

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

