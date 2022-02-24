Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Oil Search Limited (OTCMKTS:OISHY – Get Rating) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.05 and last traded at $14.13. 1,099 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57.
About Oil Search (OTCMKTS:OISHY)
