Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $17.71

Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.71 and last traded at $17.89, with a volume of 3492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on OLPX. Morgan Stanley raised Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,687,000 after buying an additional 7,191,223 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,712,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,048,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,636,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

