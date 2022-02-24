Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd.

Olin has a dividend payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Olin to earn $8.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

OLN traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $48.79. 84,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,407. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Olin had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 59.61%. The company’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Olin will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Olin by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

