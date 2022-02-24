OLO (NYSE:OLO) PT Lowered to $20.00

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

NYSE OLO opened at $13.60 on Thursday. OLO has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.10 million. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that OLO will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OLO news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $421,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $149,532.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,299.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $92,634,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 16.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after buying an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,145,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,449,000 after buying an additional 2,373,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OLO by 141.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after buying an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

