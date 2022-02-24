OLO (NYSE:OLO) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. OLO updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE OLO opened at $13.60 on Thursday. OLO has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $49.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.62.

OLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of OLO from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

In other news, insider Deanne Rhynard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $126,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $615,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OLO by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in OLO by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in OLO in the fourth quarter valued at $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

