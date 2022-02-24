OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $13.60, but opened at $11.60. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. OLO shares last traded at $12.15, with a volume of 13,148 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Get OLO alerts:

In other news, COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 16,575 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total value of $421,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew J. Murray sold 25,000 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $629,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 119,475 shares of company stock worth $3,036,299.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $1,378,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in OLO by 137.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $6,721,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in OLO during the second quarter worth $1,492,000. 59.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $26.62.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $40.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.10 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OLO (NYSE:OLO)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.