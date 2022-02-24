Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Trading Up 15.2%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) was up 15.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 116,840 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 71,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The company has a market cap of C$23.88 million and a PE ratio of -10.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69.

Get Omineca Mining and Metals alerts:

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.