Omni (OMNI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $89.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. Omni has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $89.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.40 or 0.00006643 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.00272849 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00015254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000544 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001935 BTC.

About Omni

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,321 coins and its circulating supply is 563,005 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

