ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 17045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Get ON alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,915,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,382,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,808,000. Institutional investors own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)

On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.