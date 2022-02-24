ON (NYSE:ONON) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.00

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.00 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 17045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.83.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONON shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ON from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on ON from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut ON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Williams Financial Group upgraded shares of ON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.44.
ON Company Profile (NYSE:ONON)
On Holding AG operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides footwear and sports apparel product includes ultralight and stretchable fabrics and accessories. On Holding AG is based in ZURICH.
