Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.17) per share for the quarter.

Shares of ONC stock opened at C$2.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.84, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.40. Oncolytics Biotech has a 52 week low of C$1.59 and a 52 week high of C$6.06. The company has a market cap of C$111.15 million and a P/E ratio of -3.67.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

