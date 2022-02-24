Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Price Target Cut to €11.50

Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from €12.00 ($13.64) to €11.50 ($13.07) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ontex Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Ontex Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €15.00 ($17.05) to €9.00 ($10.23) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ontex Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of ONXXF stock remained flat at $$7.84 on Thursday. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.90.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

