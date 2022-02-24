Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.56

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.56 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 2756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.92.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.42.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ormat Technologies news, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $169,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,284,722 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $259,355,000 after purchasing an additional 228,905 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,419,123 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,836,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,161,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $167,191,000 after purchasing an additional 506,010 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,480,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $98,613,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,143,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 78,079 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.