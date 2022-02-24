Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) Rating Reiterated by Echelon Wealth Partners

Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 price objective on the stock.

