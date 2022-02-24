Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Buys C$17,750.00 in Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) Director Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,836,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,076,821.89.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$17,750.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Robert Wares bought 156,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$57,905.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$18,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$18,750.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$19,500.00.

On Friday, December 24th, Robert Wares purchased 30,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$11,850.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$19,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Robert Wares bought 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.

Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$71.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

