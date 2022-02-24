Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.50. 630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.

About Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)

Össur hf is a global orthopaedics company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of non-invasive orthopedic products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe Middle-East and Africa; and Americas and Aisa-Pacific. The company was founded by Össur Kristinsson in 1971 and is headquartered in Reykjavík, Iceland.

