Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.89 and last traded at $6.50. 630 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 9,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.05.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $6.82.
About Össur hf. (OTCMKTS:OSSFF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Össur hf. (OSSFF)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for Össur hf. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Össur hf. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.