Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.780-$4.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $60.63. 1,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,810. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.53 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 15.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is an increase from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.83%.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.67.

In other Otter Tail news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTTR. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 15.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 2.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Otter Tail by 22.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. 46.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

