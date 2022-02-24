Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.92

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.37.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

