P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Fearnley Fonds

Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 700.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded P/F Bakkafrost from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFKF opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.09. P/F Bakkafrost has a twelve month low of $59.50 and a twelve month high of $92.93.

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The Farming segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

