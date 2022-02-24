Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $9.41 and last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 615086 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Specifically, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 679,955 shares of company stock worth $11,880,528. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.63 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

