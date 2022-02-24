Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $605.00 at Northland Securities

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Northland Securities from $585.00 to $605.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $620.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $611.34.

PANW opened at $477.61 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $311.56 and a 52-week high of $572.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of -90.63 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $518.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.72, for a total value of $6,488,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $26,621,550. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after acquiring an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,464,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $120,362,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 462.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 296,715 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $142,126,000 after purchasing an additional 244,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

