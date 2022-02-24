Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

NASDAQ PAAS traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $23.49. 546,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.74 and a 52-week high of $37.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,664,000 after buying an additional 196,796 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 848,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,982 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 40,324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 145,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 21,347 shares in the last quarter. 45.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

