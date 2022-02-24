Pangolin (PNG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.37 Million

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000749 BTC on major exchanges. Pangolin has a market capitalization of $24.84 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00041875 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.69 or 0.06753355 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,227.12 or 0.99842426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00047969 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,614,080 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Pangolin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

