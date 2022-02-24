Park National Corp OH Lowers Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Park National Corp OH cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000.

IYH stock opened at $266.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.00. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $238.04 and a 1 year high of $302.66.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

