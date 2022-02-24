Park National Corp OH Trims Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,486 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,642 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Corning by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

In related news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 77.42%.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

