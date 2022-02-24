Park National Corp OH Trims Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 761.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nucor in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $117.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $128.81.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

