Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Holdings Lifted by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $25,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $735,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 103.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.47.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.40. 13,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 805,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.58. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $279.12 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.44 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

