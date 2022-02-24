PARSIQ 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.57 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 24th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 35.6% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $33.22 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.24 or 0.00293561 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000099 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004791 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.79 or 0.01240096 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003130 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 145,463,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.