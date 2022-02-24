Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.30. Patriot National Bancorp shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 3,586 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Patriot National Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Patriot National Bancorp alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a market cap of $63.80 million, a P/E ratio of 34.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 397,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 57,367 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 450.1% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 189,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 155,013 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 44.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Patriot National Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patriot National Bancorp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 37,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PNBK)

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm, through its subsidiary, offers consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, government, non-profit entities, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The firm’s deposit products include checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, time certificates of deposit, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Patriot National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patriot National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.