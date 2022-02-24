Paul J. Fribourg Sells 200,000 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Stock

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 200,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $19,864,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BG opened at $99.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $103.59.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.62. Bunge had a return on equity of 29.51% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BG. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Bunge from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Bunge by 18.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $964,266,000 after acquiring an additional 134,754 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,543,000 after acquiring an additional 301,718 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,518,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,452,000 after acquiring an additional 72,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bunge by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,701,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,920 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

