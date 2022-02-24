PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on PDCE shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $48,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $226,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock worth $1,103,610 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,830,697 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $89,301,000 after acquiring an additional 858,561 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,698,417 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $77,770,000 after acquiring an additional 598,367 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 875,584 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 595,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares in the last quarter.

PDCE stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,495,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,520. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.07 and a beta of 3.17. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $63.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.07%.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

