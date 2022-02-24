Penbrook Management LLC Has $307,000 Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Penbrook Management LLC reduced its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBGI. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 102.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,227,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,230 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,944,000 after acquiring an additional 526,592 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 98.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 920,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,242,000 after acquiring an additional 456,993 shares during the period. Empyrean Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 36.4% in the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,048,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,211,000 after acquiring an additional 279,524 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,240,000 after acquiring an additional 260,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

SBGI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $25.80. 20,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 767,906. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.44 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

