Penbrook Management LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intevac by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Intevac alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO James P. Moniz sold 27,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $150,411.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IVAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,219. Intevac, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $8.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.78.

About Intevac (Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.