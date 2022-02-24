Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Decreases Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands trimmed its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $3,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after acquiring an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 5.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 52.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,364,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,123,000 after purchasing an additional 814,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,765,000 after purchasing an additional 492,258 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTA stock opened at $29.10 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $34.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.90 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.88.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

