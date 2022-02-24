Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 1,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lowered its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,574 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 49.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 186,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CPT opened at $162.12 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.22. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $99.70 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($1.12). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 26.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden Property Trust will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 113.70%.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 35,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.73, for a total transaction of $6,045,411.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,623 shares of company stock valued at $36,093,050. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPT. Barclays increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

