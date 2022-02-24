Pensionfund DSM Netherlands Sells 2,000 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands reduced its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 85,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Welltower makes up approximately 0.8% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Welltower were worth $7,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Welltower by 55.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

WELL opened at $80.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.78, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.