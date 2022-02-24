Pensionfund Sabic Acquires 1,500 Shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW)

Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW – Get Rating) by 245.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Power REIT were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PW. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Power REIT by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Power REIT by 27.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Power REIT by 437.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $558,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in Power REIT by 23.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,399 shares during the period. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Aegis boosted their price objective on Power REIT from $63.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PW traded down $8.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 397 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 11.15 and a quick ratio of 11.15. The firm has a market cap of $141.65 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.22. Power REIT has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $81.99.

Power REIT is a holding company, which owns a portfolio of real estate assets related to transportation and energy infrastructure. It also expand its real estate portfolio related to Controlled Environment Agriculture for the cultivation of food and cannabis. The company was founded on December 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Old Bethpage, NY.

