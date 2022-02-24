Pensionfund Sabic Sells 1,500 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 17.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Robert Half International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Robert Half International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV raised its position in Robert Half International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $111.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56 and a beta of 1.55. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.17 and a 1-year high of $125.77.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.41%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.17.

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

