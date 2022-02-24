Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $350.00 to $300.00. The stock had previously closed at $216.59, but opened at $207.10. Penumbra shares last traded at $211.79, with a volume of 4,123 shares traded.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Penumbra from $335.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.11.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total value of $26,821.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,657,327. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 48.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $204.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.29 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.