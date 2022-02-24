Peoples Bancorp Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) – Boenning Scattergood increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Peoples Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas now expects that the bank will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

PEBO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $31.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.99 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.72 and a 52 week high of $36.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 10.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.64%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit, commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit, debit and automated teller machine cards, credit cards for individuals and businesses, merchant credit card transaction processing services, corporate and personal trust services, safe deposit rental facilities, money orders and cashier’s checks, life, health, property and casualty insurance products, brokerage services, and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

