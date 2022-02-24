Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performant Financial Corporation is engaged in providing technology-enabled recovery and related analytics services in the United States. The company’s services help identify and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. Services offered by the company includes financial asset recovery, risk management, audit and recovery cost containment and fraud, waste and abuse marketplace. Performant provides its services on an outsourced basis. It provides services to clients in a range of different markets which includes student lending and healthcare, delinquent state taxes and federal Treasury and other receivables. Performant Financial Corporation is headquartered in Livermore, California. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PFMT opened at $2.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $150.73 million, a PE ratio of -31.14 and a beta of -0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average of $3.22. Performant Financial has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $5.29.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.06 per share, for a total transaction of $84,251.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,334,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,642. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Performant Financial by 158.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

