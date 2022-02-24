Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.041 per share on Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Permianville Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 71.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:PVL opened at $2.40 on Thursday. Permianville Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

