Peter Kamin Acquires 35,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.
IAA traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.63.
Several equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
