Peter Kamin Acquires 35,000 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Stock

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) Director Peter Kamin acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,220,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Kamin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 17th, Peter Kamin bought 132,100 shares of IAA stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00.

IAA traded up $0.93 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,749,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,592,852. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.74 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The business had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim downgraded IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth $29,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of IAA by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

