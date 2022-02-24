Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

POFCY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Petrofac from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Petrofac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

OTCMKTS:POFCY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 4,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,035. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Petrofac has a 12-month low of $0.63 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services.

